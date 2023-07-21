Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Sushant Divgikar the model, actor, drag queen and motivational speaker who has participated in Bigg Boss 8, will be seen in an upcoming web series. He will be seen joining the cast of Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats.

The series is being helmed by creative genius Palki Malhotra (Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance), and has a youth-centric plot with a backdrop related to dance. The series is for Amazon miniTV. The series will nurture many trained dancers and will get them into the foray of acting.

We at IWMBuzz.com had also reported exclusively about Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha, Tanvi Gadkari, Tanya Bhushan, Teriya Phounja Magar bagging the central roles in the series.

We now hear of Sushant playing a crucial cameo role in the series.

Sushant as we know, is known as Rani Ko-HE-Nur in his drag queen avatar. He created history by becoming the first drag queen in India to participate in a singing reality show and win the golden buzzer, making Rani / Sushant the first contestant from the LGBTQIA+ community to win a golden buzzer and directly enter the top 15 of the reality competition show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the year 2018.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about Sushant shooting for the Applause Entertainment helmed web series 36 Days, directed by Vishal Furia.

We buzzed Sushant, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.