Exclusive: Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee to enter Sony TV's Punyashlok Ahilyabai

Barrister Babu fame Pallavi Mukherjee will soon enter the Sony TV and Dashami Creations show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Read this exclusive news here at IWMBuzz.com. Check it out.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 12:03:24
Actress Pallavi Mukherjee who is known for her negative portrayal in Colors’ successful show Barrister Babu, will soon join the cast of Sony TV’s show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, produced by Dashami Creations. The show produced by Nitin Vaidya and Ninad Vaidya has Aetashaa Sansgiri, Rajesh Shringarpure, Gaurav Amlani and others playing the central roles. The show which was launched in the year 2021, is going strong. It is based on the life of Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled over the region of Malwa in the era between 1767 and 1795.

Pallavi who was seen in a glamorous avatar in her web projects Class of 2020 and Gandii Baat, will be a new entry in the Sony TV show.

As per a reliable source, “Pallavi has started shooting for the show right now. She will play the role of a Krishna Bhakt. She is an ordinary woman, who is full of life and joy. She has taken all her problems and sorrows with positivity.”

We buzzed Pallavi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson a Sony TV, and to the Producer but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

