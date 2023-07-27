Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus

Producer Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut is always known to bring in versatile performers to play elite roles in their shows. The banner’s newest show to be launched on Star Plus titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. The ace Producer has brought in actors of the calibre of Mohit Malik, Yatin Karyekar, Sheeba Akashdeep, Amit Behl and others to the main cast of the show.

Now it seems like the list of prolific actors joining the show is getting bigger. The news that we have received at IWMBuzz.com is that seasoned Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog will join the cast of the show.

Yes, Aishwarya and Kshitee are celebrated Marathi actors who are known for their prolific acting skills.

As per a reliable source, “Aishwarya Narkar will play the mother of Kunal (Mohit Malik). Kshitee will play the mother of the lead girl (Sayli Salunkhe).”

As we know, Director’s Kut always brings together good performers in their shows and this has been seen in their ongoing successful shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa.

Another interesting fact is that Aishwarya and Kshitee were in the cast of the successful yesteryear TV show Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, which was then directed by Rajan Shahi. Also, Kshitee was earlier seen in the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It will be interesting to see this powerful combination come together again!!

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.