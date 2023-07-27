ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus

Versatile performers Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog will join the cast of Rajan Shahi's new show for Star Plus, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 14:09:35
Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus 837917

Producer Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut is always known to bring in versatile performers to play elite roles in their shows. The banner’s newest show to be launched on Star Plus titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. The ace Producer has brought in actors of the calibre of Mohit Malik, Yatin Karyekar, Sheeba Akashdeep, Amit Behl and others to the main cast of the show.

Now it seems like the list of prolific actors joining the show is getting bigger. The news that we have received at IWMBuzz.com is that seasoned Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog will join the cast of the show.

Yes, Aishwarya and Kshitee are celebrated Marathi actors who are known for their prolific acting skills.

As per a reliable source, “Aishwarya Narkar will play the mother of Kunal (Mohit Malik). Kshitee will play the mother of the lead girl (Sayli Salunkhe).”

As we know, Director’s Kut always brings together good performers in their shows and this has been seen in their ongoing successful shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa.

Another interesting fact is that Aishwarya and Kshitee were in the cast of the successful yesteryear TV show Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan, which was then directed by Rajan Shahi. Also, Kshitee was earlier seen in the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It will be interesting to see this powerful combination come together again!!

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur 837860
My dream house should be with a big balcony and an island kitchen: Parineeta Borthakur
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt 837838
Exclusive: Kavit Dutt bags thriller web series directed by Dev Dutt
I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with every passing day: Bhavika Sharma 837833
I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan with every passing day in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma
Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films' web series Pill 837821
Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films’ web series Pill
Opinion: Star Plus' Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull's Eye 837757
Opinion: Star Plus’ Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull’s Eye
I am an avid book reader, and love to dwell into different genres: Simron Upadhyay 837717
I am an avid book reader, and love to dwell into different genres: Simron Upadhyay
Latest Stories
Flashback: Here’s Why Kishore Kumar Quit Abhimaan After Two Songs 837914
Flashback: Here’s Why Kishore Kumar Quit Abhimaan After Two Songs
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv gets desperate to meet Shakti 837912
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv gets desperate to meet Shakti
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship 837910
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi gets suspicious about Jahaan and Seerat’s relationship
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why 837882
Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ Expected To Make Big Opening, Know Why
Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf 837876
Exclusive: My Name is Khan fame Arjan Singh Aujla bags Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall 837873
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Pallavi and Prachi’s face off at the mall
Read Latest News