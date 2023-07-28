From KaIra, AbhiGya, SaiRat To GauRa: Lead Jodis Who Faced Deaths Onscreen

The generation leap in TV fiction is a growing trend that has found more prominence and emphasis in recent times. Hindi TV has always been seeing such generation leaps in long-running shows. However, earlier, the leaps happened after a good run of more than 4-5 years on average. However, we are seeing leaps sooner in TV now. A show which has had good popularity ends up taking the generation leap in 2-3 years. We have seen many such generation leaps in popular shows on Hindi TV across GECs.

We at IWMBuzz.com take the time of talking about the popular lead Jodis which has withered on screen with time, but has left behind its fragrance and memories with its fans!! Yes, the popularity of lead Jodis is destined to happen if a show is well-appreciated and rakes good numbers. In many cases, when such leaps happen, it no wonder takes the story to a new fresh start, but also leaves a bad taste as the viewers cannot see their favourite Jodis onscreen again!! And what’s more tragic is that, the Jodis are shown to be killed in drastic and deadly accidents which are tough to handle!!

So here we list such Jodis who are memorable even today!!

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Together called KaIra, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were the heart and soul of Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut. After ruling the TV screens for years, Kartik and Naira bid adieu to the viewers to make way for the newer cast to come in and establish their new feat. They were shown dead in the show. Even today, Kartik and Naira’s Jodi remains etched in memories of TV fans.

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha from Kumkum Bhagya:

Called AbhiGya, this Jodi from Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya were eternal lovers who could not be separated even by death. They died together, holding their hands, in this Balaji Telefilms show. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as the lead Jodi of Kumkum Bhagya, were top favourites. Their opposite natures attracted, and one could see a positive vibe created with the Jodi being around onscreen.

Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Chhoti Sarrdaarni:

Sarabjeet Singh Gill and Meher, played by Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Colors’ Chhoti Sarrdaarni, were a pride as a Jodi to watch. Sarab, a man with complete purity in heart and soul, and Meher who was equally compassionate made for a good pair. When the generation leap was announced in the show, both the characters were given a tragic exit. They were shown dying together after meeting with an accident. This show was produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

This name is a recent addition to this list of popular Jodis dying together. The fans of SaiRat, have not yet been able to get over the fact that they are not seeing Virat Chavan and Sai together in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, on Star Plus. The show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment recently took the leap with the new generation cast getting introduced. A tragic flight hijack was planned in the show to give the fitting climax to the Jodi. They were shown dying from the bomb blast that happened inside the flight. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh enacted their roles beautifully till they lasted.

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary From Udaariyaan:

Colors’ show Udaariyaan saw the beautiful love tale of Fateh and Tejo, played aptly by Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chaudhary. This show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment was a roller-coaster ride of love, betrayal, separation and union for Fateh and Tejo. All of it ended with their death together in an accident. A generation leap facilitated their death. Fateh and Tejo were together called FaTejo.

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan from Imlie:

The Star Plus show Imlie produced by 4 Lions Films is now going through its second generation story. However, the leads of the first generation, Imlie and Aryan were shown dying together so that the story could take a fresh start with a newer plot and cast. Actors Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan played Imlie and Aryan in the show.

Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi from Pandya Store:

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin is another show that has recently taken the generation leap. It had a stellar cast with not one, but four pairs of brothers playing lead roles. The entire family was shown dying in an earthquake, to facilitate the leap. Popularly called GauRa, Gautam and Dhara entertained audiences for more than two years with their simplicity and grace as a couple. Actors Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi exited the show paving way for newness. Along with them, the other lead pairs in the show that of Akshay Kharodia-Simran Budharup, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik, Mohit Parmar-Maira Dharti Sharma also moved out of the show.

The fact is that we miss these cute and popular TV Jodis!!! Over to you, fans. Who do you miss the most?