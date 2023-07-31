Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Popular actor Tanuj Virwani who has been part of successful projects on the medium of web like Inside Edge, Poison, Code M, Tandoor, Cartel and many more, is presently seen playing the lead in the romantic thriller titled ‘Forever’. The series we hear, is based on a popular novel and is produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss etc.

Tanuj was recently in the news on IWMBuzz.com as he will be part of the upcoming Applause Entertainment project produced by Kavya Motion Pictures which is titled Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U. The series is directed by Sattwikh Mohanty.

As for this series Forever, we hear that it will contain all the elements of entertainment, and will have drama and suspense as its main layers.

We buzzed Tanuj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

