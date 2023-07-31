ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Noted actor Tanuj Virwani will play the lead in the upcoming web series Forever, produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah and directed by Rrahul Mevawala. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 15:55:24
Popular actor Tanuj Virwani who has been part of successful projects on the medium of web like Inside Edge, Poison, Code M, Tandoor, Cartel and many more, is presently seen playing the lead in the romantic thriller titled ‘Forever’. The series we hear, is based on a popular novel and is produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss etc.

Tanuj was recently in the news on IWMBuzz.com as he will be part of the upcoming Applause Entertainment project produced by Kavya Motion Pictures which is titled Domestic Anti-Terrorism Unit aka D.A.U. The series is directed by Sattwikh Mohanty.

As for this series Forever, we hear that it will contain all the elements of entertainment, and will have drama and suspense as its main layers.

We buzzed Tanuj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

