I wish to create a bigger impact as Savi Virat Chavan with every passing day in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma

Actor Bhavika Sharma who came to her own as a performer in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir, is today in the process of getting into the skin of the lead character of Savi Virat Chavan in Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, the show recently saw the generation leap post which actors Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora entered as the new leads.

Bhavika gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, over her new challenge in the role, opens up about herself and much more.

Read on.

How have you gelled into the character of Savi? Take us through the process.

When I was given the narration of Savi, I fell in love with her. I knew it was huge shoes to handle and fit into. But the challenge of it as an actor got to me. I am still fitting in and trust me, the process is beautiful.

The character of Savi carries the baggage of being Virat and Sai’s daughter. How did you overcome your fears?

I did not think of the baggage my character carried. I wanted to keep that in mind, but not ponder over it. It is a new show for me. I play a powerful character. I knew that I had to give more than usual to do well in my role. I am giving it my best. The baggage is apparent, coming from the fact that the show has been doing well for a long time now. But I try that this pressure does not bog me down.

Is there any similarity between Savi and Bhavika?

Savi and Bhavika are both very strong-headed girls, we call a spade a spade. That’s the only similarity one can draw between them.

What’s the biggest advice that you got when you got this role?

Honestly, I got no advice at all. I think in a way it was good. It helped me to get into my own. The journey so far has been lovely and am sure that I shall figure my path out ahead too.

How confident is the new team in creating an impactful new season?

The team now is gaining a lot of confidence. Earlier, there were mixed reactions on how the viewers will connect with newer characters and the story. But now, we are very much confident as we have got a good response from viewers and the numbers are showing that (smiles).

How is it shooting with Shakti Arora?

Absolutely fun..we get along very well and as actors, we have this beautiful give-and-take rapport which is infectious…its fun working with him.

What are your expectations from this big role?

I wish to create a bigger impact with every passing day. I wish to have audiences love us. I wish for the show to grow even bigger than its last and want my fans to be proud of me.

Tell us about yourself.

I love to work. I also love to do nothing when am not working. I love to travel and create memories. I am an all-heart girl, give my all to everything. I take up and make sure that I put everything on the line for the people and things I love and call my own.

What do you want to tell the viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Please keep loving us and supporting us. Make it bigger than the first. Please be patient with us while we fumble and take baby steps…we are giving it our best, just keep the love coming in.