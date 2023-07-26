ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Rithvik Dhanjani bags Akhil Abrol's OTT film

Rithvik Dhanjani the talented and popular actor will be seen in an upcoming OTT film, which will be directed by Helicopter Eela fame Director Akhil Abrol. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jul,2023 15:24:27
Popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani who has explored various roles on television and tried out his hand at interesting reality shows will be seen in an upcoming OTT film, is what we hear. He will be a part of the cast of Director Akhil Abrol’s OTT film.

Director Akhil Abrol who is known for his earlier work in the Kajol starrer film Helicopter Eela, is presently working on an OTT film for a renowned platform. The yet-untitled film that we are talking about, is said to be on the genre of comedy. The story we hear, is based on a comedy of errors that happens with all characters stuck in one place.

We now hear of Rithvik Dhanjani playing an interesting part in the film. He will be one of the main characters in the film, is what we hear.

Rithvik is known for his portrayals in TV projects Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Nach Baliye 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi etc. He has also been a great host for reality shows.

We buzzed Rithvik but did not get through to him.

