The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Naagin 6 actor Shrey Mittal likes his home and always wishes for a cosy and happy home. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shrey talks about his love for his house and the kind of decor he would love to have. Though he is not much into decor, he talks about his likings.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My couch. I love my couch.

What should your dream house look like?

A simple home with basic amenities.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

A classic white with a hint of blue or brown (wood texture).

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Of course, Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Shah Rukh Khan

What should your window view look like?

I love the mountains. So a view of that will be lovely.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is nothing that I don’t like.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Movie posters and maybe football.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Not really, I am not much into home decor. I like a cosy house.