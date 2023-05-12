ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Naagin 6 fame Shrey Mittal talks about his dream of having a cosy and comfortable home. He talks about the kind of decor he will want for his house. You can check his likings here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 May,2023 12:45:18
The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

Naagin 6 actor Shrey Mittal likes his home and always wishes for a cosy and happy home. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shrey talks about his love for his house and the kind of decor he would love to have. Though he is not much into decor, he talks about his likings.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My couch. I love my couch.

What should your dream house look like?

A simple home with basic amenities.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

A classic white with a hint of blue or brown (wood texture).

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Of course, Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Shah Rukh Khan

What should your window view look like?

I love the mountains. So a view of that will be lovely.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is nothing that I don’t like.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Movie posters and maybe football.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Not really, I am not much into home decor. I like a cosy house.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Udti Ka Naam Rajjo fame Aayushi Bhave Tilak bags Colors' Neerja
Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva joins Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava in Shiv Yadav’s Nazariya
Exclusive: Sunny Sachdeva joins Bhavin Bhanushali and Atul Srivastava in Shiv Yadav’s Nazariya
Exclusive: Rajendra Chawla joins the cast of Dangal's next
Exclusive: Rajendra Chawla joins the cast of Dangal's next
My biggest learning is the never-ending urge to give good shots every day: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan fame
My biggest learning is the never-ending urge to give good shots every day: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan fame
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi
I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar
I am positive, focussed with high goals in life: Abhishek Kumar
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets jealous of Vikrant and Lakshmi’s closeness
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi gets jealous of Vikrant and Lakshmi’s closeness
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Raazi Turns 5 Years Old
Raazi Turns 5 Years Old
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba succeeds in her mission
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Bhupen gets exposed, Shiv and Ishani’s love story sees a happy ending
Malayalam Superstar Tovino Thomas On The ‘Real Kerala Story’
Malayalam Superstar Tovino Thomas On The ‘Real Kerala Story’
Read Latest News