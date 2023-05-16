My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli talks about her thoughts on love and relationship. She also speaks about her dream date destination and how her dream date should be like.

Actress Madhurima Tuli is surely a celebrity with beauty and brains!! She is photogenic to the core, having amazing flawless features. The aura that she exudes in her fashion and styling is simply superlative. Madhurima has a deep thought on love and marriage and we get to hear it from her.

So here is Madhurima Tuli answering our segment on Love and Relationship.

Check them here.

How should your dream date look like?

I would like a candlelight dinner on the beach.

Your favourite romantic movie?

There are so many – Notting Hill, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Valentine’s Day and so many more.

What is your dream date destination?

I don’t have a dream date destination as such. I think wherever my boyfriend wants to take me, I am ready to go.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

There is no favourite patao line as such. If the guy is kind, generous, with a good sense of humour, and a little good-looking, I can get pataoed.

Which actor would you like to go on a date with?

As of now, I want to go on a date with myself.

What does love mean to you?

Love means a lot to me. It is compassion, understanding and a lot of trust in each other. Love can be with family members, with lover, with pets etc. Love is important for one to survive.

Significance of marriage according to you:

It is a beautiful institution. It is important. It is about two people who are in love, get together to live a life together.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Definitely brain. Beauty can be fifty per cent less, but the brain is important for us to survive.