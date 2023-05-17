I get appreciated for the Gluten-free Burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma who is presently seen in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee is a foodie to the core. She talks about the delicacies she can make. For her, food is life!!

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma the talented actress who plays the role of Teji Raghuvanshi in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, is a foodie to the core. She loves experimenting with her cooking, and also enjoys having everything in moderation.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Bidisha talks about her love for food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

I don’t have cheat food as such. I don’t diet. I eat everything in moderation.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

It will definitely be Suzhi. I just love it. It is my favourite dish of all time.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

I don’t like cooking. We have a full-time cook at home. However, I make Salads. I love making Gluten-free Burgers.

For Salad, I take all veggies available in the fridge. I take baby corn, mushroom, spinach, and sprouts and saute them in masala like peri peri, onion powder, paprika powder, salt, sugar, and soya sauce. I boil gluten-free pasta and add it to the salad. I also add rosemary weeds.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a non-vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

I prefer baked.

Soup or salad?

I like soup.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I love all kinds of food. I love eating. I love everything that Nature gives us. My favourite veggie is Karela.

Your erotica food?

It used to be Tiramisu. Ever since I have become gluten intolerant, I like Batata Vada.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I have been fortunate enough of this. I am lucky to have eaten good stuff.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I love cooking for friends and family. If a celebrity becomes a friend, I would love to cook.

Midnight snack?

The gluten-free cookies that I bake.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I am a reasonably good cook. So whatever I cook, my family likes. I make very good Rajma. I make Tawa roasted Chicken Breasts and serve them with mashed potatoes and other veggies.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Stuffed Baingan that I made was loved by one and all. Ya, food is life!!