I get appreciated for the Gluten-free Burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma the talented actress who plays the role of Teji Raghuvanshi in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, is a foodie to the core. She loves experimenting with her cooking, and also enjoys having everything in moderation.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Bidisha talks about her love for food.
Check them here.
What is your favourite cheat food?
I don’t have cheat food as such. I don’t diet. I eat everything in moderation.
What would your last meal on Earth be?
It will definitely be Suzhi. I just love it. It is my favourite dish of all time.
Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us
I don’t like cooking. We have a full-time cook at home. However, I make Salads. I love making Gluten-free Burgers.
For Salad, I take all veggies available in the fridge. I take baby corn, mushroom, spinach, and sprouts and saute them in masala like peri peri, onion powder, paprika powder, salt, sugar, and soya sauce. I boil gluten-free pasta and add it to the salad. I also add rosemary weeds.
Veg or Non Veg?
I am a non-vegetarian.
Baked or fried?
I prefer baked.
Soup or salad?
I like soup.
One vegetable that you hate the most?
I love all kinds of food. I love eating. I love everything that Nature gives us. My favourite veggie is Karela.
Your erotica food?
It used to be Tiramisu. Ever since I have become gluten intolerant, I like Batata Vada.
Weirdest dish you ever ate?
I have been fortunate enough of this. I am lucky to have eaten good stuff.
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
I love cooking for friends and family. If a celebrity becomes a friend, I would love to cook.
Midnight snack?
The gluten-free cookies that I bake.
The dish that your family loves when you make:
I am a reasonably good cook. So whatever I cook, my family likes. I make very good Rajma. I make Tawa roasted Chicken Breasts and serve them with mashed potatoes and other veggies.
The best compliment got was for which dish:
Stuffed Baingan that I made was loved by one and all. Ya, food is life!!