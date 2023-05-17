ADVERTISEMENT
Bidisha Ghosh Sharma who is presently seen in Sony TV's Kathaa Ankahee is a foodie to the core. She talks about the delicacies she can make. For her, food is life!!

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 15:45:30
I get appreciated for the Gluten-free Burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

Bidisha Ghosh Sharma the talented actress who plays the role of Teji Raghuvanshi in Sony TV’s Kathaa Ankahee, is a foodie to the core. She loves experimenting with her cooking, and also enjoys having everything in moderation.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Bidisha talks about her love for food.

What is your favourite cheat food?

I don’t have cheat food as such. I don’t diet. I eat everything in moderation.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

It will definitely be Suzhi. I just love it. It is my favourite dish of all time.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

I don’t like cooking. We have a full-time cook at home. However, I make Salads. I love making Gluten-free Burgers.

For Salad, I take all veggies available in the fridge. I take baby corn, mushroom, spinach, and sprouts and saute them in masala like peri peri, onion powder, paprika powder, salt, sugar, and soya sauce. I boil gluten-free pasta and add it to the salad. I also add rosemary weeds.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a non-vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

I prefer baked.

Soup or salad?

I like soup.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I love all kinds of food. I love eating. I love everything that Nature gives us. My favourite veggie is Karela.

Your erotica food?

It used to be Tiramisu. Ever since I have become gluten intolerant, I like Batata Vada.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

I have been fortunate enough of this. I am lucky to have eaten good stuff.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I love cooking for friends and family. If a celebrity becomes a friend, I would love to cook.

Midnight snack?

The gluten-free cookies that I bake.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I am a reasonably good cook. So whatever I cook, my family likes. I make very good Rajma. I make Tawa roasted Chicken Breasts and serve them with mashed potatoes and other veggies.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Stuffed Baingan that I made was loved by one and all. Ya, food is life!!

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

