Exclusive: Vedika Bhandari to feature in Director Akhil Abrol's upcoming OTT film

Vedika Bhandari will be a part of the cast of Director Akhil Abrol's upcoming OTT film. The film is said to be on the lines of comedy of errors that happens at a particular place.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 17:14:05
Director Akhil Abrol who is known for his earlier work in the Kajol starrer film Helicopter Eela, is presently working on an OTT film for a renowned platform. The yet-untitled film that we are talking about, is said to be on the genre of comedy. The story we hear, is based on a comedy of errors that happens with all characters stuck in one place. The film is touted to stream on one of the leading OTT platforms. We now hear of actress Vedika Bhandari who played the lead girl in MX Player’s series Indori Ishq, playing a key role in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Vedika Bhandari will play a prominent role in the OTT film which is being shot.”

As for Director Akhil Abrol, there are reports of him directing a feature film too, which has Rohman Shawl, the ex-boyfriend of Sushmita Sen playing a key role.

We buzzed Vedika but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

