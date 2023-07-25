Shooting the climax of Kohrra in the very beginning was the most challenging aspect for me: Director Randeep Jha

Director Randeep Jha who has directed the recent masterpiece of a tale, Kohrra which presently streams on Netflix, is happy with the kind of response the series has bagged. The creative genius had just finished his work on Trial by Fire, when he landed on to Kohrra which was of a different league. He collaborated with Sudip Sharma the Showrunner for the project.

Says Randeep to IWMBuzz.com, “Trial by Fire was in a totally different league when compared to Kohrra. In Kohrra, we got into the personal spaces of our characters more. We touched upon more of humane behaviour and tapped into their varied emotions. Also, every character in Kohrra was twisted and also faced complicated situations. So giving such characters these realistic twists was demanding for sure. It was interesting to explore for me as Director.”

Talking about his association with Sudip Sharma, the Showrunner of Kohrra, Randeep states, “When my project Halahal was released, Sudip had messaged me, appreciating the project. Later, after years, we met and talked about life and the complexities in stories that we can focus on. All through our conversation, we found out that we both were on the same page. This is where our journey started to work on something together. All through the making of Kohrra, we discussed a lot and mutually agreed. I had the freedom of work and knew that Sudip was there backing me. We always knew that together we can make the show better.”

On the most challenging aspect in Kohrra, the Director avers, “Well, the aspect that we entered into the personal lives of characters when they were at its peak, was really challenging for me.”

Talking about getting into newer genres of work, Randeep quips, “The beauty of this medium of work is that a story can be told in many different ways. There should be a conviction in the way it is told. Every story has its own world and I will love to explore more of such worlds.”

“When we started our shoot for Kohrra, we shot for the opening scene followed by the climax. So to directly get into the beat of shooting the climax was mentally exhausting. We are glad that we could accept this challenge and execute it well too. Our aim was to bring about authenticity in the characters and sequences shown. We are happy that today, the masses have loved every bit of the execution,” he states on the response got.