‘The Bhootnii’ trailer: Mouni Roy says ‘Naagin nahi hu main’; Sanjay Dutt turns ghostbuster

Sanjay Dutt takes center stage in the trailer of The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy that features a diverse ensemble, including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and YouTuber Beyounick. The trailer introduces a blend of humor and supernatural elements, bringing back a genre that has resonated well with audiences.

The trailer opens with Sanjay Dutt portraying a ghostbuster, setting the tone for an eventful ride. Mouni Roy appears as a ghost named ‘Mohabbat’ and even references her past work in the supernatural genre. Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh seem to share a romantic track, adding another layer to the storyline. The film’s trailer launch was held at a grand event in Mumbai, where the full cast was in attendance.

As the narrative unfolds, Sunny Singh’s character gets caught in a web of eerie yet comical paranormal experiences. These encounters lead to unexpected twists that drive the story forward, ensuring a mix of suspense and laughter.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film is backed by producers Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. With an attempt to bring a fresh angle to the horror-comedy format, The Bhootnii aims to entertain through a mix of gripping sequences and comic relief.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, promising an engaging experience for those who enjoy supernatural stories with a humorous spin. More details about the film’s plot and characters are expected to emerge as the release date approaches.