Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Saurabh Tewari's series Dehati Ladke

Versatile actress Kiran Sharma who is presently part of the Dangal show Jyoti, is also shooting for an upcoming web series is what we hear. Titled Dehati Ladke, the series is produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia. Known for her roles in Sherdil Shergill, Hamari Wali Good News etc, Kiran we hear, will play an integral role in the series.

The series titled Dehati Ladke, will be based on youth and romance. The project is based on a best-selling novel by a famous author.

We at IWMBuzz.com, have reported exclusively about actors Shine Pandey, Kusha Kapila, Aasif Khan, Sanjeev Vats playing pivotal roles.

We now hear of Kiran Sharma being part of the series.

We buzzed Kiran but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has earlier produced the Sony LIV series Love J Action and Lakhan Leela Bhargava for Jio Cinema.

