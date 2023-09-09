Digital | News

Exclusive: Kiran Sharma bags Saurabh Tewari's series Dehati Ladke

Producer Saurabh Tewari is presently shooting for his next web series titled Dehati Ladke, which will be based on a best-selling novel. We here that Kiran Sharma will be part of the cast.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Sep,2023 12:55:01
Versatile actress Kiran Sharma who is presently part of the Dangal show Jyoti, is also shooting for an upcoming web series is what we hear. Titled Dehati Ladke, the series is produced by Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia. Known for her roles in Sherdil Shergill, Hamari Wali Good News etc, Kiran we hear, will play an integral role in the series.

The series titled Dehati Ladke, will be based on youth and romance. The project is based on a best-selling novel by a famous author.

We at IWMBuzz.com, have reported exclusively about actors Shine Pandey, Kusha Kapila, Aasif Khan, Sanjeev Vats playing pivotal roles. If you have missed reading it you can check it here.

Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari’s web series

Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari’s upcoming web series

We now hear of Kiran Sharma being part of the series.

We buzzed Kiran but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has earlier produced the Sony LIV series Love J Action and Lakhan Leela Bhargava for Jio Cinema.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers’ next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii

Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to feature in Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

