EXCLUSIVE: “If I am not learning, then I can’t bring anything new to the table” – Bhakti Rathod

Actor Bhakti Rathod continues to gradually make a mark for herself in the entertainment industry and has gone on to play pivotal roles in an array of TV shows that range from CID to Laal Ishq and Maddam Sir among others. Currently, she is a part of two shows where she sporadically appears on Pushpa Impossible while is a constant in the Star Plus show, Aankh Micholi as Kesar Baa.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked her how she feels about having stability as an actor, working with Nana Patekar for an upcoming film, and other projects that we can look forward to.

How do you see yourself as an actor in all these years, and in what terms do you feel you have grown with stability?

A: I see myself as an acting student always. It’s a habit. I am always in learning mode while working, no matter who I am learning from. If I am not, then I can’t bring anything new to the table, and I always bring new to the table. I have grown to achieve a vantage point of the script I am performing, which is most important but unfortunately rare.

How did you feel working with a legendary actor Nana Patekar, what did you learn or admire about him?

A: Discipline. The basics always help you achieve perfection and novelty. You not only need to be talented but also a good professional for your project’s smooth success. I believe in it, and Nana sir re-instilled that belief. It comes from your passionate love for your job, no one can teach you that.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

A: Anil sir’s movie Journey is soon to go into dubbing, which I am excited about. I have been approached with a couple of promising TV offers that I am still going through and considering so it’s too soon to promise one of them. But I won’t keep the audience waiting for long which I can promise.