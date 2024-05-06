Exclusive: Sahil Uppal & Stuti Goyal to play the leads in Sun TV Hindi’s new show by 24 Frames

Plans are indeed rolling quicker than ever for Sun TV Network’s foray into the Hindi GEC space.

A while ago, we exclusively reported about how the channel is set to enter the Hindi GEC space and give competition to Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, Sony TV, Sony SAB, and so on.

We also reported about how 24 Frames Media Ltd., owned by Bhairavi Raichura and Nandita Das is presently working on its new concept for the channel and how actress Krutika Desai is roped in to play one of the leads in the show.

And now, we have further information as per reliable sources coming in that actors Sahil Uppal and Stuti Goyal are all set to play the leads in the same show as well.

Sahil is a popular TV face, who was only recently seen playing a rugged character in Pandya Store, while Stuti Goyal is all set to make her TV debut with this show.

The show, as we mentioned earlier is reportedly a social drama.

We contacted the producer but did not get any response till the time of filing the story.

For the uninitiated, Sun TV Network, the renowned media company which has its headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is one of Asia’s biggest TV networks. Owned by Shri. Kalanidhi Maran, Snu Network has branched out to have television channels in many languages. General Entertainment Channels like Sun TV, Gemini TV, Udaya TV, Surya TV, Sun Bangla, and Sun Marathi are a few of the multiple language channels that are very popular.

