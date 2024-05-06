“I miss comedy on one hand and crave to perform a thrilling character on the other,” – Bhakti Rathod

Actor Bhakti Rathod, who continues to make an impact with her role as Kesar Baa in Aankh Micholi continues to tackle multiple projects and something that isn’t limited to the small screen but also across all mediums.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, she opened up on her takeaway from playing the role of Kesar, what will she miss the most with the show coming to an end, and if given a chance, who would she like to collaborate with in the future.

After you portrayed a headstrong woman in Aankh Micholi, what are your takeaways from your character of Kesar?

A: That change is the law of life, but if that change is towards growth, it makes your story beautiful.

What are the key moments you enjoyed on sets of Aankh Micholi? What you will be missing the most as the show is coming to an end

A: The producer Shashi Ji’s and her team’s passion towards the show was most enjoyable for me to be a part of. We spent weeks on the script before the shoot even began, and that resulted in some amazing scenes transpiring on screen. I will miss my team the most. Performing Kesar in that environment is what brought her to life.

If given a chance whom you would like to collaborate with and for which kind of storyline?

A: I miss comedy on one hand and crave to perform a thrilling character on the other. Films have taught me subtleties and theatre gave me my dramatic flair. TV provides opportunities for both. I have been very fortunate in my producers so far and now I am eagerly looking forward to another challenging role on my plate. My creative side comes out best under the pressure of responsibility towards the storytelling.