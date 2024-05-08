Exclusive: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to join Story Square Productions’ next

Since then, there has been an array of reports about several shows that are in plans for the channel.

One such show that has been in the works is Producer Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions’ (Shoonya Square) next.

So far, media has reported about how the likes of Ashish Dixit, Bindra Dahal and Ssara Khan being roped in to play titular roles.

And now, we have exclusive information coming in that actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to join the show as well, which is currently titled Bitiya Chhathi Mayia Ki.

That’s right. Not much has been known about her character.

When it comes to the show, it will revolve around how Chhathi Maiya keeps appearing in the protagonist’s life and help her power through her life problems.

For the uninitiated, Chhath Pooja is a celebrated festival in northern parts of India and majorly in Bihar.

Bhattacharjee has been a household name over the years playing the iconic role of Gopi in Star Plus’ longrunner, Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Since then, she also gained fame for her stunt in Bigg Boss 13 and was most recently seen in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan. She also made her film debut with the film, Bengal 1947 earlier this year.

Stay tuned for further updates.