Exclusive: Abhishek Bajaj to play the male lead in Saurabh Tewary’s next for Sony TV

For a month now, the plans regarding producer Saurabh Tewary’s upcoming show has been in motion now. His production house, Parin Multimedia has been working on a new project for Sony TV, about which we exclusively reported.

We also mentioned how actors, Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey, famous for their pairing in the show, Aashiqana were in contention to play the leads in this one as well.

However, we now have exclusive information from our source coming in that actor Abhishek Bajaj, who is best known for his roles in recent films like Student of the Year 2 and Babli Bouncer has been locked in to play the male lead.

The source also stated that while Bajaj is sealed to play the male lead, the female lead will indeed be played by Khush Dubey. Not much is known when it comes to the storyline of the series but it is being said that the show will be a romantic drama and also have some action.

When it comes to Bajaj, the actor has been more active on the films front having played key roles in Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui apart from playing the male lead opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in Babli Bouncer. It has been over six years since he apppeared as the lead in a TV, where he last starred in Bitti Business Wali on &TV.