Exclusive: Devesh Sharma to play the antagonist opposite Archie Sachdeva in Star Plus’ Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara

Star Plus’ recently launched show, Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara has managed to strike a chord right away with the viewers and is slowly making a mark on the rating charts as well with days passing by.

The show is a remake of the Marathi show, Muramba and it tackles the saga of two best friends and the several deveopents they go through together and separately while being set against the backdrop of food and the culinary business.

And now, we have got exclusive news that the show is all set to welcome a new entry. Our reliable source suggested that actor Devesh Sharma will be entering the show as Nikhil Lodlekar.

The source also added that he will be playing the antagonist opposite Saanchi (Archie Sachdeva) and cause a whirlwind of problems ahead for the leads.

We tried contacting the channel but did not get a response till the time of filing the story.

Star Plus’ Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. There were reports that upon launch, the show will be replacing the long-running Star Plus show, Pandya Store but that was confirmed to be untrue.

Instead, the show went on to begin airing on the 6:30 pm slot. Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara stars Avinash Mishra, Archie Sachdeva and Prerna Singh in the lead roles playing Shivam, Saachi and Sajeeri respectively.

Keep reading this space for further updates.