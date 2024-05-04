“My secret dream is that Anurag Kashyap makes ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 3’ & casts me in it” – Palle Singh

Making a mark in the entertainment industry is indeed one of the toughest things to crack but when you do, it does leave a lasting impact that puts you on notice. Actor Palle Singh expected the same with his role in the film, Swatanraya Veer Savarkar of Mirza.

The actor did indeed put himself on notice and now has several projects lined up which include working with director Anurag Kashyap but this time in the capacity of a co-actor in an upcoming series, Bad Cop where he doesn’t just co-star Anurag Kashyap but Gulshan Devaiah and Saurabh Sachdeva as well.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked him about working with Kashyap as a co-star, his upcoming projects and other things.

Q. Which role are you most excited about when it comes to your upcoming projects?

My next project is the web series called Bad Cop for Disney Hotstar directed by Aditya Datt. I’m very excited about this role because probably this is the first time I’ve come out of my comfort zone and played the role of a Bihari gangster. Unfortunately, I can’t reveal too much about my character because it’s very very vital to the narrative of the show, so I can’t give you details of my character, but it’s very challenging for me because for me to play Bihari was not easy and I am very thankful to my Casting director Kunal M Shah who convinced me that I could pull it off. He tested me thrice and then of course my director Aditya who put in so much confidence in me while while doing the scenes, so I’m really grateful to these people who could visualise what I could not do for myself, and I’m looking forward to Bad Cop.

Q. While you haven’t worked with Anurag as a director but must have heard stories. How is he when it comes to being on-screen? And what are the kind of stories you would like to be a part of in Anurag Kashyap’s world?

The most important thing I would like to say is that I’m blessed and I’m privileged that I got to work with Anurag Sir and I got to know him as a co-actor right now. The dream of working with him as a director remains unfulfilled, but at least I’m probably lucky among millions of people who are still waiting to work with him, so that way I am blessed. One important aspect of Anurag is that he is simple & straightforward. He exactly knows what he is supposed to do and just by observing him, only as an actor, you get to learn so much, so yes, I’m blessed that way. Also of course, I would like to like to work with him even if I am a fly on the wall in one of his films. My secret dream is that he makes Gangs of Wasseypur 3 and I am cast in that. You never know.