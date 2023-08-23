ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Manish Khanna bags Morani Brothers' next for Zee TV, Ik Kudi Punjab Dii

Manish Khanna will play an integral role in Zee TV's upcoming show, Ikk Kudi Punjab Dii. The show is produced by Morani Brothers. You can read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Aug,2023 17:45:19
Zee TV is coming up with some amazing concepts and shows. The promo of Guruodev Bhalla Productions’ Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, starring Manasi Joshi Roy has gone on air and has captivated audiences. The show is about a mother adopting her would-be daughter-in-law as her daughter and bringing her up. The next to come on Zee TV will be Morani Brothers’ new show which is set in Punjab. Titled Ik Kudi Punjab Dii, this show will be a family drama show that will launch soon on Zee TV.

The promo of the show will be shot at a grand scale in Punjab, is what we hear. News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that versatile actor Manish Khanna who was recently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Dhruv Taara, will play an integral role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “His character will be a very powerful one, which will be of a businessman on the lines of Anil Ambani.”

We buzzed Manish Khanna but did not get through to him.

We reached the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

