Rohit Purohit is the 'calm' to my 'storm': Sheena Bajaj

Sheena Bajaj talks about her husband Rohit Purohit and talks about their virtues as a couple in our Love and Relationship Segment on IWMBuzz.com. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 10:59:43
Sheena Bajaj and her actor husband Rohit Purohit have completed four blissful years of marriage. The two of them who got married in the year 2019, had worked together on the set of the show Arjun. After dating for more than six years, they got married.

In a candid chat with Sheena Bajaj, she talks about her marital life with Rohit and speaks about their favourite moments as a couple.

Check them here.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be?

Soulmate

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

His laid-back attitude and his irresponsible nature in paying bills.

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

He is very honest and understanding when it comes to things when I am hyper. He is the calm to my storm, so he calms me down very easily. He is very funny and cracks jokes.

What was it about your partner that caught your attention when you met for the first time?

His eyes

Which song makes you think about your partner?

Jab Saiyaan

Who is more annoying between you two?

I am a little more irritating.

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

It was me.

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Candle Light

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

I call him Husky and he calls me Shona and sometimes ice cream or cookie

Who says sorry first?

Obviously him.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

Obviously him.

The love song that signifies your spouse:

Tere Liye

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

Love and the butterflies in the stomach fade with time. However, if you aim for a successful and happy marriage, there must be care, understanding, and mutual respect between both partners regarding each other’s work and successes. Prepare to support a woman fully and be willing to shoulder the entire spectrum of household responsibilities, encompassing both family and work commitments. To embark on this journey, both partners need to exhibit strength and resilience.

