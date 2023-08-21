Exclusive: Anuj Sharmma to feature in Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever

Actor Anuj Sharmma who has featured in projects like Bamini and Boys, Parrvarish 2, Aadat Se Majboor etc is presently shooting for an upcoming web series titled Forever. The romantic thriller is based on the popular novel by the same name; the series is produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about actor Tanuj Virwani, Deepshikha Nagpal, Gaurav Sharma, Deepak Chadha, Jeevansh Chadha, Vindu Dara Singh, Rheaa Sachdeva being part of the series. Now, we hear popular actress Rheaa Sachdeva has been roped in for the above-mentioned project.

If you have missed reading it, you can check the stories here.

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bags Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever

We now hear of Anuj Sharmma being a part of the web series Forever.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.