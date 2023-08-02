Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Actor Vindu Dara Singh who is the son of Late Dara Singh is a renowned actor known for his acting credentials. He has been the winner of Bigg Boss 3, and is known for his portrayal of Hanuman in the Sony TV show Jai Veer Hanuman. He was seen as a guest in the latest editions of Bigg Boss too. The news coming is that Vindu is presently shooting for a web series titled Forever. The romantic thriller, we hear, is based on a popular novel and is produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions. It is said that the series is adapted from the novel written by Rajiv Shah titled Forever.

We now hear of Vindu Dara Singh playing an integral role in the romantic thriller series.

