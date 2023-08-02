ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

Vindu Dara Singh the senior actor will be part of the cast of the upcoming web series Forever produced by Adiveer Productions and directed by Rrahul Mevawala. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
02 Aug,2023 15:35:21
Actor Vindu Dara Singh who is the son of Late Dara Singh is a renowned actor known for his acting credentials. He has been the winner of Bigg Boss 3, and is known for his portrayal of Hanuman in the Sony TV show Jai Veer Hanuman. He was seen as a guest in the latest editions of Bigg Boss too. The news coming is that Vindu is presently shooting for a web series titled Forever. The romantic thriller, we hear, is based on a popular novel and is produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions. It is said that the series is adapted from the novel written by Rajiv Shah titled Forever.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about actor Tanuj Virwani playing the lead in the series.

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever

We now hear of Vindu Dara Singh playing an integral role in the romantic thriller series.

We buzzed Vindu but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Director Rrahul Mevawala but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Read Latest News