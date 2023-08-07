ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever

Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma roped in for Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever. The romantic thriller is based on a popular novel and was produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Aug,2023 14:49:25
Exclusive: Deepshikha Nagpal and Gaurav Sharma bag Rrahul Mevawala’s web series Forever 841098

IWMBuzz.com has been exclusively reporting about the upcoming web series Forever. The romantic thriller is based on a popular novel and was produced by Rajiv Shah and Anushri Shah. The series is being directed by Rrahul Mevawala, the illustrious director who has also directed TV shows like Gupta Brothers, Neeli Chatri Waale, Sahib Biwi aur Boss, etc. The banner producing the series is Adiveer Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier written exclusively about actor Tanuj Virwani and Vindu Dara Singh being part of the series. Now, we hear talented actors Deepshikha Nagpal (Koyla) and Gaurav Sharma (Diya Aur Baati Hum), have bagged the above-mentioned project.

We reached out to the actors but did not get a revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?

Also Read: “I feel for the first time I am validated as an artiste” …Karan Johar , Basking In The Success Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Speaks On His State Of Mind as the World Showers Love On His Labour Of Love

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Baalveer Returns fame Shwetaa Khanduri to play the lead in a horror film 841024
Exclusive: Baalveer Returns fame Shwetaa Khanduri to play the lead in a horror film
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB's next 841022
Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic Of Shiri 840546
Sources: Jio Cinema Scraps Streaming Of Divyanka Tripathi’s The Magic Of Shiri
Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi's web series for Amazon miniTV 840492
Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV
Exclusive: Parineetii fame Ankita Singh Bamb joins the cast of Sony SAB's next 840294
Exclusive: Parineetii fame Ankita Singh Bamb joins the cast of Sony SAB’s next
Auto Draft 840187
Exclusive: Hardik Sangani to be a part of web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Latest Stories
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb 841093
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie adorns the bomb
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy! 841103
Rajan Shahi and Sooraj Barjatya’s Supremacy!
Auto Draft 841095
The Rambunctious Romantic: Ranveer ‘Rocky’ Randhawa
Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand 841088
Kartik Aaryan Is The Brand Ambassador For A Leading Condom Brand
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Inder takes a big decision 841089
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Inder takes a big decision
Auto Draft 841083
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya save themselves from kidnappers
Read Latest News