Exclusive: Riddhi Kumar to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi's web series for Amazon miniTV

Actress Riddhi Kumar who as per media reports, has been cast opposite Prabhas in the Telugu film Raja Deluxe, has bagged a pivotal role in Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series. Tentatively titled ‘Online’ this series will be of the drama genre. We hear that ace Producer Neeraj Pandey is behind this project as Producer. The maker of the web project Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5, is presently working on this web project which is for Amazon miniTV.

Another interesting aspect is that actor and Director, Parmeet Sethi will be carrying out duties as Director of this series. He has earlier directed projects Har Mard Ka Dard, Sumit Sambhal Lega etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively that actor Vipul Gupta of Special OPS fame will be a part of the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV

We now hear of Riddhi Kumar playing a pivotal role.

Riddhi has featured in web projects Candy, Crash Course and Human. She has also featured in Telugu ad Malayalam films which include Lover, Radhe Shyam, Salaam Venky etc.

We buzzed Riddhi Kumar but did not get a revert from her.

We also sent out messages to Producer Neeraj Pandey, Director Parmeet Sethi and spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.