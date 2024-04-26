EXCLUSIVE: Parth Samthaan & Isha Malviya open up on their new song ‘Jiya Laage Na’

Actors Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya got all the fans buzzing when one of the BTS image of what seemed like a shoot was shared and the duo were seen striking a pose. Soon, it was revealed that what would be a dream collaboration for the fans of both these actors are indeed working together on an upcoming music video.

The song, Jiya Laage Na is now out and has been trending for over 24 hours now. Apart from Samthaan and Malviya, the song also has stalwart music talents – Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao having sung the song and Rochak Kohli having composed it.

In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, we asked Samthaan and Malviya about the response to the song, it arriving on the trending charts, and if the choice is to always work with big banners.

Q. Finally, the song it out. How has the response been?

Isha: Indeed, finally, the song is out and the song is so beautiful in itself. I have seen comments and reactions from all the fans. They feel happy that the song is nice and the story attached to it is also so good. I feel good about the response.

Q. Parth, you have had a good streak with songs and music videos. They have always been trending and this one has struck that too. What do you have to say about that?

Parth: All I can is that romance is in the air. Our country drives through romance. Even if there are broken hearts, budding romances, great love stories – I feel we, as a country is full of people who are very romantic. So, I think, people like watching you do romance on-screen as well. I have been blessed people love me so much.

Q. When you come with a new song, is it a conscious effort do something different?

Parth: I feel there are two important things. Firstly, the song was beautiful, where the team – the music director, the singer and others have created a great song. And secondly, when we heard the director’s story, it felt so simple yet so nice. You will definitely feel it to be different from the other music videos that we usually watch, and even from something I have done so far.

Q. Is there a certainty for you to work with only the big banners when it comes to music videos?

Parth: No, there is nothing like that. In fact, what is more important is the song. When you feel connected to the song, that is what matters. Then, there is a conversation about the money (laughs)

Isha: (chimes in) I fully agree to that and can vouch for it. In fact, when Parth and I talked, he would tell me about how he has done so many music videos, and he wants to do more, as long as the song connects. There is no barrier of the banner – big or small.

Isha: For me too, it matters how everything else is and of course, how the song is. I like exploring everything. I have done TV and I like music videos as well. And with this song, I knew when the list came in and I saw the names attached to it – I was like, how can this not be a chartbuster. And then, when I heard it, it totally lived up to it.