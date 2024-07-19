TVF ruled the first 6 months of 2024 with shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory!

According to Ormax media, TVF’s Panchayat, Kota Factory and Gullak were the most loved web content in India with taking top spots of No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 respectively. This is an amazing feat considering TVF had 3 out of top 4 most loved content this year!

TVF (The Viral Fever) has truly taken over this year with a series of hit shows, including “Sapne VS Everyone,” “Very Parivarik,” “Panchayat S3,” “Kota Factory S3,” “Gullak S4,” and “Arranged Couples.” While all the shows received tremendous love from the audience, the most loved shows—”Panchayat S3,” “Kota Factory S3,” and “Gullak S4″—continue to create waves with their success. With these three streaming originals in India, TVF has achieved a massive hat trick by topping the lists of Most Liked Shows.

TVF took to their social media to share their magnificent triple triumph of “Panchayat S3,” “Kota Factory S3,” and “Gullak S4.” According to an Ormax report (Jan – June 2024) in the list of Most Liked Shows, “Panchayat S3” is #1, “Kota Factory S3” is #2, and “Gullak S4” is #4. As they shared this remarkable feat, they captioned their post:

“Triple Triumph for TVF! ‘Panchayat S3,’ ‘Kota Factory S3,’ and ‘Gullak S4’ dominate 2024, topping the charts and capturing hearts. Here’s to the storytellers and our audience who make every moment unforgettable!❤”

View Instagram Post 1: TVF ruled the first 6 months of 2024 with shows like Panchayat and Kota Factory!

This indeed stands as a true testament to TVF’s ability to bring compelling content. They are truly king of content in India right now. There isn’t any other content creator in India who understands the pulse of the audience better than TVF.