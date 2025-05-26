Bollywood News: From Dhadak 2 Announcement Date to Shraddha Kapoor in Maddock

While on one hand, Karan Johar has announced the release date of his much-awaited film ‘Dhadak 2’, in which the new pair of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri will be seen romancing for the first time, on the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor’s presence at Maddock Films office has made everyone think, “Is something new cooking?”

And on the other hand, Pulkit Samrat was seen shooting in the valleys of Kasaul for his next project ‘Rahu Ketu’, where his new avatar looks quite impressive.

So let’s take a look at these three big and trending Bollywood news, which are all over the internet today!

The release date of ‘Dhadak 2’ announced, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s pair will rock

Karan Johar has finally announced the release date of his much-awaited film ‘Dhadak 2’. He announced on social media that the film will hit the theaters on August 1, 2025.

This time, instead of Ishaan and Janhvi, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri will be seen on screen.

The pair of both is already very much talked about among the fans and now the expectations have increased even more with this new romantic drama of Karan Johar.

Shraddha Kapoor reached the Maddock office in a black outfit, is any new project ready?

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted outside the office of Maddock Films in Mumbai. Shraddha’s glamorous look in the black outfit is becoming very viral on social media.

But the attention of the fans is not only on her look but also on why she went to Maddock’s office? Is Shraddha going to work on a new project after ‘Stree 2’?

An official confirmation is awaited at the moment, but fans have already started speculating, “Is Shraddha going to make a new blast?”

Pulkit Samrat’s ‘Rahu Ketu’ avatar, a strong style seen in the valleys of Kasauli

Pulkit Samrat is currently busy shooting for his next film ‘Rahu Ketu’. Recently, he posted a picture from Kasaul, in which he looks very stylish and charming.

In the caption, he wrote, “Kasol schedule on, Rahu Ketu in action.”

After finishing the shooting of ‘Glory’, Pulkit jumped straight into ‘Rahu Ketu’, and looking at his look, it would not be wrong to say that this film is also going to be special for the audience.

This new avatar of Pulkit in the beautiful valleys of the mountains is worth watching!

Stay tuned for more updates on Iwmbuzz.com.