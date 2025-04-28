Did Sam Merchant Just Confirm Relationship with Triptii Dimri With Holiday Posts?

Triptii Dimri, who gained widespread recognition after her role in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is once again in the news, this time for her personal life. Although reports linking her to Sam Merchant have been circulating for some time, neither has publicly acknowledged the relationship. Their recent posts from a coastal getaway, however, have intensified speculation.

Triptii shared a series of photos on Instagram, capturing herself during a calm sunset by the sea. Dressed in a two-piece ensemble, she stood against the fading light, offering a glimpse into a peaceful moment. Her caption, “A moment to just pause,” suggested a sense of reflection and calm.

Meanwhile, Sam Merchant also posted beach-themed images around the same time. One photograph in particular, showing a pair taking selfies on the shore, has caught the attention of fans and media alike. Although the two have yet to address the rumours directly, the striking similarities between their posts hint at them vacationing together.

Triptii’s personal life may be under discussion, but her professional journey continues as well. She is set to feature alongside Madhuri Dixit in Ma Behan, a comedy-drama that is generating considerable interest. This comes after her appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which added to her growing filmography.

Despite the success of Animal, Triptii’s subsequent projects have not seen the same box office response. Several of her recent films have faced lukewarm receptions, leaving audiences waiting for her next impactful performance.

For now, fans remain curious both about Triptii’s evolving career and her reported bond with Sam Merchant. Neither has commented officially, but their beach posts have certainly stirred conversation across social platforms.