Triptii Dimri Shares A Glimpse Of Shooting Her Next ‘Spirit’

Triptii Dimri has started shooting for her next big film ‘Spirit’. The film is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas will be seen in the lead role with Triptii.

Triptii shared a glimpse on social media and said that she has started shooting for the film ‘Spirit’.

This film has already been in the news for many reasons especially because Triptii was cast in it after Deepika Padukone left the film.

The film ‘Spirit’ is a pan-India action thriller, which will be released in 9 languages. As per reports, Triptii is playing the role of a doctor in it, who connects with Prabhas’ character a strict police officer.

The story of the film will be full of emotions and intense romance, and it is believed that Triptii will be seen in a completely new and bold avatar this time.

The pairing of Triptii Dimri and Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was highly appreciated, and now both are ready to have a blast once again with Spirit.

Now it will be interesting to see what magic this new pair of Prabhas and Triptii shows on screen.