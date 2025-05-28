Who Is Madonna Sebastian? Meet the Actress Rumoured for Prabhas ‘Spirit’

For some time, news about director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film ‘Spirit’ is going viral. Superstar Prabhas is playing the lead role in this action drama film and every update about the film remains a topic of discussion among the fans. Earlier there were reports that Deepika Padukone was cast in this film and she had also started shooting. But in the middle, she left the film.

Many media reports said that Deepika Padukone backed out of the film because she only wanted to work in 8-hour shifts, while some reports also said that she had demanded profit sharing, which the makers did not accept.

Soon after Deepika’s exit, Triptii Dimri was cast in the film. Now the latest rumour is that Madonna Sebastian has also been locked for an important role in ‘Spirit’.

Who is Madonna Sebastian?

Madonna Sebastian was born on 19 May 1992 in Cherupuzha, Kerala. She has studied from Christ University, Bangalore.

She is a talented actress and singer who mainly works in Tamil and Malayalam films. Madonna started her career with the 2015 Malayalam superhit film Premam, in which her character ‘Celine’ was well-liked. After this, she entered the Tamil industry with the Tamil film Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum (2016), and made her debut in Telugu cinema with the Telugu remake Premam (2016) in the same year.

After this, she has worked in many hit films like King Liar (2016), Kavan (2017), Pa Paandi (2017), Virus (2019), Kotigobba 3 (2021), Shyam Singha Roy (2021), Padmini (2023) and recently Leo (2023).

Now what is her role in ‘Spirit’?

The film ‘Spirit’ is currently in the shooting stage and it is being told that this film will be A-rated, that is, it will be full of violence and serious content, as seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s previous films Kabir Singh and Animal.

There has been no official disclosure about anything about Madonna Sebastian’s character yet.

Now it remains to be seen if Madonna Sebastian is a part of the film what impact she makes with her big pan-India film ‘Spirit’.

