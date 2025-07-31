Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: Total 37.25 Cr Sixth Day Holds Strong!

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Collection Day 6: The mythological film ‘Mahavatar Narsimha’, released in theaters on 25 July 2025, is maintaining a strong hold at the box office. The film also performed brilliantly on the sixth day of its release, Wednesday, July 30th, collecting a net of 7.70 crores. With this, the total net collection of the film in 6 days has reached 37.25 crores.

The film is directed by Ashwin Kumar and presented by Hombale Films under the banner of Kleem Productions. The film depicts the story of the mythological confrontation between Lord Vishnu’s Narasimha avatar and Hiranyakashyapa in a cinematic form, which has a tremendous combination of religious faith, visual grandeur, and emotional intensity.

The film, which started with 1.75 crore on the first day, saw a huge jump on the second and third days, earning 4.60 crore and 9.50 crore, respectively. On Monday, the film recorded a collection of 6 crore, and on Tuesday and Wednesday, it earned 7.70 crore consecutively, proving that the film is getting a good response even on weekdays.

If we talk according to languages, the film has earned the most from the Hindi version, which has earned 26.65 crore in 6 days. Apart from this, 9.32 crore has been contributed by Telugu, 0.78 crore from Kannada, 0.38 crore from Tamil, and 0.12 crore from Malayalam.

The film’s total gross collection in India has reached around 44.25 crores, making it one of the most talked-about mythological films of this year. The film is getting a lot of support from the audience on social media, and its visual effects, mythological dialogues, and climax are being praised.

Now all eyes are on its second weekend, where it is expected that the film can enter the 50 crore club. The consistently good performance of ‘Mahavatara Narasimha’ is taking it towards being a big blockbuster of the year 2025.

