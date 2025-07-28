Chhaava fame Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira Singh welcome baby boy

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for projects such as Chhava, and most recently seen in Prime Video series Rangeen, announced the birth of his first child with wife Ruchira Ghormare on Sunday.

The actor shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle, which had a blue poster with “It’s a boy! Our little star is here” written over it.

The caption read, “God’s kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy.” Siingh, and Ghormare tied the knot in November 2021. They announced pregnancy in May with a social media post.

“New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love… Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one.”

Viineet is a powerful actor and his portrayals often earn critical acclaim.

We wish the couple and the little bundle of joy a blissful life ahead.

