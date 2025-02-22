‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ opens to a modest start at the box office

The romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released in theatres on February 21 and recorded an opening-day collection of approximately Rs 1.5 crore. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film brings a lighthearted narrative to the big screen, appealing to fans of comedy and relationship-driven stories.

The film entered the box office amid competition from other notable releases, including Chhaava, a historical drama featuring Vicky Kaushal, and Babygirl, a Hollywood film starring Nicole Kidman. With multiple films vying for audience attention, Mere Husband Ki Biwi is gradually establishing its presence in theatres. Chhaava continued to draw strong footfalls, collecting an estimated Rs 23 crore on Friday. Meanwhile, Mere Husband Ki Biwi recorded an overall occupancy of 14.86% in Hindi theatres on its first day.

Mudassar Aziz, known for directing comedies, previously helmed Khel Khel Mein, which featured Akshay Kumar. His latest directorial venture continues in the comedy genre, offering light entertainment to audiences. The film’s storyline and humor aim to strike a chord with viewers who enjoy family-friendly narratives.

Given its current box office trajectory, the coming days will be crucial in determining how the film performs. Strong word-of-mouth, coupled with steady audience engagement over the weekend, could contribute to a gradual increase in collections. As it continues its theatrical run, industry watchers will be keen to see how Mere Husband Ki Biwi fares among moviegoers. The film’s performance in the next few days will provide a clearer picture of its overall reception.