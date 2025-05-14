Maddock Beyond Horror Universe: The Road Ahead

The Maddock mutiny calls for a hail, definitely! The rebellion it has showcased with its ambitious horror-comedy universe in the subcontinent is what we think is courageous and awe-striking.

The horror genre that we got to be a spectator of for so long never quenched the thirst we always had in our spirit, but Maddock films bestowed an ocean to explore for the cinephiles.

Success ran in. The box office surged supreme with films’ successes. Beholding onto that, with consecutive releases like the Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, the house is making a toast to expansion.

According to reports, Maddock Films announced that Thama and Shakti Shalini would be released in August and December this year. Adding to that, we shall have Bhediya 2, Chamunda in 2026, Stree’s third instalment and Maha Munjya to hit in 2027. A classic packed-up haunting chronicle that we can foresee, and yes, we are excited.

But…

What do we see Maddock mirroring in its manifestation if we withdraw the curtains from this shiningly creative horror-comedies? There are many who whisper that beyond the supernatural shine, Maddock faces a bumpy road ahead.

It calls for applauding how the platform has become a hub for creativity and experimenting with concepts. One might say that a lot of their initiations, like Made In China, Love Aaj Kal, Finding Fanny and others, misfired, but each one remained a toast to creativity.

Dinesh Vijan, talking about bringing such invigorating narratives to the table, stated, “Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We’ve crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India’s rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful,” per The Hindu.

Speaking of Dinesh Vijan, here’s a quick recap: Before establishing himself as the creative force behind Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan began his journey in the industry by co-founding Illuminati Films with actor Saif Ali Khan in 2008. The banner quickly gained recognition for its contemporary, character-centric love stories that challenged the conventional narratives of Bollywood romance. Following his departure from the Illuminati, Vijan charted a bold new course with the inception of Maddock Films. With this new venture, he moved beyond formulaic storytelling, embracing a more eclectic, genre-driven approach—crafting films that blend mass appeal with fresh, innovative content.

However, breaking out of the cocoon, Maddock Films romped forward with Chhaava this year. The film earned a massive success at the box office. Based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the film churned out nothing but raw emotions on the screens. The audience loved it. Nationalism, patriotism, all of that worked, yes. But we also could recognise the intention and the integrity that it held. Smearing our minds with a sharp sword-like script, Chhaava helped Maddock reframe a parameter.

And now that the shift is there, and we see it, Maddock has stirred it again. Bhool Chuk Maaf is what’s hot! Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf spins a quirky and heartwarming tale set against the vibrant backdrop of Banaras. The story follows Ranjan, a small-town romantic who secures a government job—all in the hopes of winning over his beloved Titli. But there’s a catch: in the whirlwind of ambition and love, he forgets a vow made to Lord Shiva.

What follows is a laugh-out-loud journey laced with destiny, devotion, and a dash of chaos as Ranjan finds himself caught in a divine bind that won’t let him go until he keeps his promise. Bhool Chuk Maaf aims to deliver a refreshingly offbeat take on small-town dreams and spiritual reckoning.

But we see some hurdles here, giving the release a tough time. However, we now know that Bhool Chuk Maaf (BCM) might not get an OTT release, as it was slated for the May 16 screening. This followed after PVR Inox sued Maddock Films for Rs 60 crore. Noting the Pahalgam attack, Maddock earlier cancelled the film’s theatrical release on 8th May, which was aimed for May 9, just a day prior. It is also said that owing to lack of Box Office buzz for BCM, the makers decided to go direct to OTT to avoid the ticket counter embarrassment, potentially denting reputation and market perception.

PVR stated that promotions had already begun for the film, and this uncertain setback has instrumented losses. Given this, the Bombay HC has now granted ad-interim relief to PVR, prohibiting Maddock from releasing the film on OTT, as per Jagran reports.

Hope we see a quick resolution to this and cherish good cinema on our screens. Theatre or OTT, cinephiles look out for stories that our minds can clutch upon. A narrative that stays within and gets you inspired.