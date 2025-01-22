Chhaava Trailer: Vicky Kaushal & Akshay Khanna Give Goosebumps, Rashmika Mandanna Personifies Strength

Vicky Kaushal is all set to be back in action with his much-awaited big film, Chhaava. In the historical period drama, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Building up the enthusiasm, the power-packed trailer of Laxman Utekar‘s Chhaava was released today, 22 January 2025.

Chhaava Trailer Synopsis

The makers of Chhaava finally released the trailer today, and it’s only creating more anticipation. The trailer begins by showcasing Vicky’s calm and composed nature as he performs Shiva Puja, but the scene intensifies as he states that he will tear the Mughals’ chest if they try to attack Marathas. His fearless roars and power-packed scenes give goosebumps. On the other hand, his soft side with his family and people shows his determination to keep his family and kingdom safe.

Rashmika Mandanna stuns as Maharani Yesubai as she keeps her trust and faith clear in Vicky’s strong and fearless personality as Sambhaji Maharaj. On the other hand, Akshay Khanna, as Aurangzeb, looks fiery, evil, and cunning—his decision to wear his headgear only when he finishes the Marathas like he did in the past. With the clear rivalry, Vicky Kaushal and Akshay Khanna take center stage. Amidst the chaotic situation, Rashmika embodies strength- a perfect treat for the viewers.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava also features Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar in key roles. The film will be released in theaters on 14 February 2025.