Alia Bhatt asks ‘Vicky Kaushal, What are you?’ after watching ‘Chhaava’

Alia Bhatt recently shared her admiration for Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal in Chhaava, calling his performance unforgettable. The actress took to Instagram to applaud his work in the historical drama, posting a still from the film and expressing how deeply it resonated with her.

Having previously collaborated in Raazi, Alia and Vicky share a professional history, and they are set to reunite for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. Their on-screen pairing has been well received in the past, making their upcoming project highly anticipated.

In Chhaava, Vicky steps into the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai. The film also features Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Aurangzeb’s daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum. The film, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, delves into historical events and key figures from the Maratha empire.

Since its theatrical release on February 14, 2025, Chhaava has performed strongly at the box office. The film has already surpassed the Rs 160 crore mark, reflecting the audience’s enthusiasm for the story and its execution.

Alia’s endorsement adds to the growing appreciation for Vicky’s work in the film. Her post, highlighting his compelling screen presence, further fuels discussions about his transformation for the role. With Chhaava continuing to attract viewers, the film’s impact remains a major talking point in cinematic circles.