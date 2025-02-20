Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava gets a huge boost on Shivaji Jayanti; surpasses its Day 1 collection

Vicky Kaushal’s latest film, Chhaava, is on track to cross the ₹200 crore mark at the box office within its first week. The historical drama has been performing steadily, with strong collections since its release.

On its sixth day, the film earned an estimated ₹32 crore, surpassing its opening day total of ₹31 crore. The weekend saw higher earnings, with Saturday bringing in ₹37 crore and Sunday reaching ₹48.5 crore. However, collections dropped to ₹24 crore on Monday, followed by a marginal rise on Tuesday. With these numbers, Chhaava has reportedly amassed ₹197.75 crore net across all languages in India.

With just one day remaining before the first week concludes, the film is expected to surpass ₹200 crore, making it the first release of 2025 to achieve this feat. It is also moving closer to becoming the highest-grossing film of Kaushal’s career. His biggest hit so far remains Uri: The Surgical Strike, which collected ₹244.14 crore in 2019.

Kaushal plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film, a role that has been well received. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Aurangzeb’s daughter, Zinat-un-Nissa Begum.

As the film continues its run, all eyes are on whether it will surpass Kaushal’s career-best record. The coming days will determine its final box office standing.