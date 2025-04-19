Vicky Kaushal Speaks Without Showing Up in ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Kesari Chapter 2, which explores the legal aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saw its theatrical release this Friday. The film is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, who steps into direction for the first time, and features Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in central roles.

Though not present on screen, actor Vicky Kaushal plays a notable part in the project. His voice serves as the narrative thread that guides viewers through the historical timeline of the 1919 tragedy. The narration paints a stark picture of the incident where British troops, under the command of General Dyer, fired on civilians gathered during Baisakhi in Amritsar.

The voiceover captures the chaos and despair that followed. As survivors struggled to escape and help the injured, the film presents the toll of the violence with an unflinching perspective. Kaushal’s contribution as a narrator adds depth to the sequence, connecting moments with a broader historical reflection.

Kaushal, who portrayed Sardar Udham Singh in a separate film that also revolved around the massacre, has returned once more to lend his support to storytelling rooted in history. He attended a special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 in Mumbai a day before the official release.

Following the event, Kaushal shared his thoughts on social media, praising the vision behind the film and commending the efforts of the cast and crew. He encouraged the audience to experience the film in theatres and acknowledged the director’s strong first outing.

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on real events and is adapted from The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The movie continues to draw attention for its interpretation of a critical chapter in India’s colonial past.