Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ May Miss March 2026 Deadline

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War might not arrive in theatres as per the initial release timeline. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, the film is currently in production, but scheduling developments suggest a potential delay.

The project involves a large-scale battle sequence that is slated for a late 2025 shoot. Sources close to the production reveal that this segment, critical to the narrative, is scheduled for filming in November. With this key portion planned towards the end of the year, the wrap-up is expected only by early 2026.

Post-production for a film of this scale typically requires several months, especially when visual effects and sound design are pivotal. A March 2026 release might not offer adequate time for final touches, prompting internal discussions about pushing the date further.

Interestingly, Love & War was initially planned for a December 2025 premiere but later moved to the March 19, 2026, Eid weekend. That date is now also occupied by Toxic, the much-anticipated film starring Yash. If Bhansali’s film is delayed, it could impact the strategic box office positioning originally envisioned.

Though there is no official word yet from the production team regarding a new release date, industry insiders believe a timeline shift is likely. The team is currently focused on filming, with major sequences yet to be completed.

This project marks Bhansali’s return to the genre of historical romance, and given the high expectations, the team is reportedly prioritizing quality over release pressure. Fans might have to wait a little longer, but the makers seem committed to delivering a polished final product.