Most Popular Non-Fiction Show – Playground, Battleground, Bigg Boss OTT S3, Hip Hop India S2, The Great Indian Kapil Show S2, Shark Tank S4, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Non-Fiction Show category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Playground - It is the first-ever gaming entertainment web series, and with the first season itself, the show has become a massive hit. This is a perfect treat for gamers.

Battleground - This is a new reality show where contestants from opposing teams compete, showcasing their physical strength to earn points for their team. Abhishek Malhan, Rajat Dalal, and Rubina Dilaik are the gang leaders, while Shikhar Dhawan is the host.

Bigg Boss OTT S3 - Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the third season of Bigg Boss on OTT, which is a spin-off version of Bigg Boss. After days of chaos, actress Sana Makbul won the show.

Hip Hop India S2 - The dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2 was a huge hit, featuring incredible performances, active participation, and a massive fan base. Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora are the judges.

The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 - Kapil Sharma continues to entertain and make the audience laugh with his impeccable comic timing, fun segments, and an amazing team. The show holds a special place in the hearts of its viewers.

Shark Tank S4 - With season four, the business reality show introduced new ideas, pitches, and brands that have created their own labels and are stepping into the world of business. In this show, startups pitch for investments from well-established businessmen and women.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives - This show delves into the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who are wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Sohail Khan.

