Vote Now: Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film – Junaid Khan, Shaheer Sheikh, Avinash Tiwary, Boman Irani, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Fardeen Khan, Aparshakti Khurana

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, Dish TV Watcho Presents IWMBuzz Digital Awards, returns with its much anticipated seventh edition – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. The awards continue to honor the creativity, talents, and storytelling in the digital entertainment space.

Digital platforms make it easier for viewers to watch shows, films, and series, offering on-demand access, bold content, and original storytelling; the IWMBuzz awards stand as a tribute to the artists and creators making it possible. Today, we present the nominees for the Most Popular Actor In A Digital Film category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2025. Check below!

Junaid Khan (Maharaj) Vote Now With his debut role portraying a social reformer, Karsandas Mulji, Junaid proved his talent in Maharaj. He received positive criticism and good reviews from the viewers. The film is available on Netflix.

Shaheer Sheikh (Do Patti) Vote Now The actor marked his film debut with Netflix’s Do Patti. Shaheer was paired opposite Kriti Sanon in the mystery thriller. He showcased his acting skills, taking on the role of Dhruv Sood, who is the owner of a paragliding company and an abusive husband.

Avinash Tiwary (Sikandar Ka Muqaddar) Vote Now Appearing in the titular role of Sikandar Sharma, the actor won hearts in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. As a common computer repairman who is falsely accused of robbery, the character faces struggles, showcasing Avinash’s layered acting skills. It is available on Netflix.

Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys) Vote Now In the film, which explores a strained father-son relationship, Boman as Mr. Shiv Mehta, the father in the film, once again won hearts. Interestingly, he is also the director of the film, and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Rautu Ka Raaz) Vote Now He is an incredible actor. Nawazuddin captured hearts with his performance as a police inspector, SHO Deepak Negi. He gets busy investigating a murder in a village in the film Rautu Ka Raaz, which is available on Zee5 and OTTPlay Premium.

Fardeen Khan (Visfot) Vote Now As a taxi driver, Shoaib Khan, who wants to leave Dongri, Fardeen made his anticipated comeback in Visfot. It is a treat to watch him on-screen. This film is available online on Jiocinema, which has now changed to JioHotstar.

Aparshakti Khurana Vote Now As a skilled sign language expert who has been given the task of solving the mystery of a deaf-mute man who is speculated to be a foreign spy. Aparshakti has given his best with the character of Pushkin Verma. With this role, the actor showcased his hidden talent. The film is available on Zee5.

Voting ends soon. For details, log on to www.iwmdigitalawards.com.