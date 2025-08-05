War 2 Delivers 173 Minutes Of Action-Packed Drama—Longest In The YRF’s Spy Franchise

The stage is all set for War 2, the sixth and most ambitious chapter in the ever-expanding Spy Universe of YRF. With Ayan Mukerji at the helm, the film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 14 August 2025, keeping in harmony with the Independence Day weekend. Given the presence of Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. alongside Kiara Advani in prominent roles, War 2 is being set up to serve up an electrifying concoction of action and patriotism.

Recently certified under the U/A category by CBFC, the movie clocks at 2 hours 53 minutes, making it the longest running in the entire franchise by far.

A post-credit sequence is expected to be appended to the final cut, though it remains under wraps for now, according to reports by Pink Villa.

Built around six large-scale action set-pieces choreographed by top-tier international teams, the film raises the bar in terms of scope and technical finesse. Among the hallmark scenes are the grand entrance of Hrithik Roshan and a stunning pirate-themed set piece with NTR Jr., both meant to be etched into the audience’s memory.

Attempting to deepen the YRF Spy Universe with darker tales and higher action, War 2 follows Pathaan and Tiger 3. Exhibiting huge pre-release buzz and fertile early reports from the censor board, booking is expected to open by the end of the week.

War 2, with all its mammoth scale, star power, and nationalistic crusade, is truly shaping up to be an Independence Day box-office event.