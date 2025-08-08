A Rain-soaked Romance: Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Starrer ‘Bheegi Saree’ Song Creates Buzz

The newest on-screen couple in town, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, have set the internet buzzing with their romantic rain dance in the new song Bheegi Saree. Drenched in monsoon magic, the new song is a beautiful blend of intense love story in the romantic monsoon and raw emotions. With their chemistry, the new Jodi is winning hearts on the internet.

The visuals of the music video are a blend of sensuality and elegance. Janhvi, dressed in a classic chiffon saree all wet, looked super hot, which also reminds us of Raveena Tandon’s Tip Tip Barsa Paani look. At the same time, Sidharth exudes charm in his rugged, brooding avatar. In the beautiful voices of Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami, the new romantic rain dance song is a refreshing take on Bollywood’s iconic romantic rain songs.

Since the release of the song, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra have got fans drooling with their chemistry. Earlier, with their beautiful song Pardesiya in Sonu Nigam’s voice left fans mesmerized. Both the songs of the upcoming film have just built the anticipation to another level.

The upcoming Bollywood film Param Sundari, produced by Maddock Films and directed by Tushar Jalota, is a romantic comedy. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The new film will release in theaters on August 29, 2025.