Janhvi Kapoor: Embracing Tradition in Masaba’s Bridal Lehengas

Janhvi Kapoor shines in the stunning ‘Tenu Takdi Ravah’ lehenga, designed for brides who dream of a classic red ensemble for their wedding.

This lehenga showcases a beautiful interplay of different shades of red, adorned with patches of tissue fabric and intricate nature-inspired motifs. Designs such as ‘Mithi Makaai’, ‘Gul Jharokha’, and ‘Kashmiri Kali’ come to life through exquisite hand embroidery, telling a story of •Sabr• that symbolizes growth, •Shukr• that embodies perseverance, and •Sukoon• that represents peace.

She completes her look with a red veil, its rounded edge delicately fanned out and hand-embroidered with timeless ‘Pankh Bagh’ motifs.

In the image, Kapoor stands gracefully against a warm-toned backdrop, dressed in an elaborate and regal outfit. Her traditional Indian bridal lehenga dazzles with rich shades of red, gold, and earthy tones, featuring heavy embellishments and intricate patterns. Draped elegantly over her shoulders and arms, the dupatta is richly detailed with gold embroidery and floral garlands. Kapoor’s hair is styled neatly, and she accessorizes with striking statement earrings.

The backdrop features a round textured element adorned with Devanagari script that reads “सब शुभ सुक,” translating to “Everything Auspicious and Happy.” The warm lighting highlights her figure and casts gentle shadows, adding depth to the photo.

At the bottom, the image proudly displays the logo “masaba,” indicating its affiliation with the renowned fashion label known for its fusion of traditional and modern Indian fashion.

The overall mood exudes elegance, festivity, and celebration—perfectly capturing the essence of bridal and ceremonial fashion.