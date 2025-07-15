Superman (3D) Box Office Day 4: Strong Weekend with 28.25 Cr

James Gunn’s Superman (3D) performed brilliantly in its first weekend in India, earning 28.25 crore. According to Sacnilk data, the film earned seven crore on Friday, a jump of 9.5 crore on Saturday, 9.25 crore on Sunday, and 2.25 crore on Monday. These figures show that the audience responded well to the film during the weekend, especially in English and Hindi versions.

The Hindi version earned 2.15 crore on Sunday, showing that superhero films’ popularity remains intact in urban areas. On Monday, the film earned 2.25 crores, but this figure can change by the end of the day, as this is just an initial report.

Superman (3D) saw a drop in occupancy on Monday. The English version recorded 10.63%, Tamil 13.05%, and Hindi 7.99% occupancy, which is usually seen at the beginning of weekdays.

The Superman film is based on the iconic character of DC Comics and is the first film of the DC Universe (DCU). This time, David Corenswet appears as Clark Kent / Superman, while stars like Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Edi Gathegi also play important roles. The story shows how Superman has to prove to the world that he is their protector, while Lex Luthor hatches a conspiracy that turns the world against him.

It will be interesting to see how the film’s earnings progress on weekdays. However, the initial figures indicate that Superman (3D) has had a good opening in India and won the hearts of superhero lovers.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates on the box office.