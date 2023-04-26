MU Director James Gunn Wants To Work With Jr. NTR? Check Deets Inside

MU directed expressed his wish to work with Jr. NTR. Read more to know the story.

South superstar Jr NTR has been in demand since his film RRR was recognized worldwide. Earlier, the actor felt proud to receive an Oscar Original Song Award for his movie RRR’s song Naatu Naatu. Since then, the actor has been getting new offers and projects. And yet again, MU directed expressed his wish to work with Jr. NTR. Read more to know the story.

James Gunn Wish To Work With Jr. NTR

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently revealed his wish to work with an RRR actor and would love to introduce him to the Marvel Universe. In an interview with News18, James Gunn shared that he finds the RRR actor Jr. NTR outstanding and mentioned the Tiger scene from the film by SS Rajamouli. He said, “Who is the guy from RRR that’s so good… What’s his name? RRR, the big one from last year? With all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything? That guy.” He added, “I would love to work with that guy someday. So amazing, so cool.”

Talking about the types of roles he would offer Jr. NTR, the director said, “I don’t know, I would have to figure that one out. That would take a little while.”

Jr. NTR is so in demand for his fantastic performance on screen. The impact he creates leaves the audience mesmerized. On the other hand, director James Gunn is all set for his upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy, Part 3, which is slated to release on 5th May 2023. The trilogy film first began in 2014.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.