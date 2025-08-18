Jr. NTR’s Bollywood Debut War 2 Crosses ₹175 Cr; Climax Reportedly Altered on His Request

Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, hit screens on August 14 and has taken the box office by storm. The action-packed thriller, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles, has already grossed over ₹175 crore worldwide. With a solid hold at ticket counters across India and overseas, the film is proving to be a major success.

While the film continues its impressive run, a surprising behind-the-scenes rumor has begun circulating online. According to sources, Jr. NTR’s character was originally written to die in the film’s climax. However, the actor reportedly requested a change in the script from producer Aditya Chopra, concerned about how fans would react to such a tragic ending in his Hindi cinema debut.

The buzz suggests that NTR was keen on ensuring his debut left a strong and satisfying impact on his loyal fanbase, especially in South India, where on-screen deaths of major stars are often met with emotional backlash.

As of now, neither the makers nor the actors have officially responded to these speculations. Whether the rumored script change holds any truth remains unknown, but it has certainly added an intriguing layer of curiosity to the film’s success story.